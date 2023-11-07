Reps Vow To Stamp Out Terrorism Financing, Money Laundering

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Tuesday, vowed to bring to justice enablers of financial crimes and criminalities in the country.

The committee, which declared that the 10th Assembly would ensure that corruption is not business as usual, said it would roll out strategies and policies that are necessary to safeguard the nation’s financial system and uphold the rule of law.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ginger Obinna, who made the pledge at the maiden meeting of the panel, affirmed lawmakers’ confidence and capabilities to tackle the innate challenges of financial crimes in the country.

Speaking to members of the committee, the lawmaker said: “Your dedication to our shared cause, your tireless efforts in the pursuit of justice, and your resilience in the face of complex challenges which include financial crimes and criminalities, illicit financial flow, money laundry, terrorism financing, advance fee fraud (419) cyber crimes are some of the menace that are bedeviling our nation today. More so all hands must be put on deck to fight this monster called corruption.

“With Your collective wisdom, collaboration, and diverse perspectives have been invaluable in shaping the strategies and policies that are necessary to safeguard our financial system and uphold the rule of law.

“It is your unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and accountability that has set the highest standards for our committee’s

work.

“As we move forward in our mission, I have full confidence that our combined efforts will continue to make a profound impact on our society. Together, we will ensure that those who engage in financial crimes and criminalities are held accountable and brought to justices

He said the committee in preparation for the commencement of activities will cover jurisdictions, which he listed as: “There shall be a committee on Financial Crime consisting of not more than 40 members constituted at the commencement of the life of the house. The committee’s jurisdiction shall cover an oversight of the Economy and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). NF1U

“Monitoring the agencies involved in the detection of Financial Crimes, money Laundering, and advance fee

fraud.

“Oversight of all organizations, agencies, and institutions established by law on Financial Crimes and also annual budget estimate.

Continuing, he added: “I look forward to the future with optimism, knowing that we have the privilege of serving alongside such an exceptional group of individuals. our dedication to this noble cause is a source of inspiration to us all, and I am proud to be a part of this remarkable team.

“While acknowledging the enormous responsibilities of the committee, we are confident and affirm your capabilities to tackle the innate challenges of financial crimes in our country, let us carry our mission forward with renewed energy and determination and make positive changes to the nation’s economy in tandem with the set agenda of this administration to fight corruption. Corruption is not going to be business as usual).

The lawmaker pledged to carry everyone along and run an open-door policy under his watch as the committee chairman.