Reps Vow To Recover Abandoned FG Properties, Launch Probe

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has pledged to work closely with the executive to establish a transparent system for tracking, assessing, and restoring abandoned federal government properties nationwide.

Abbas made the remarks while inaugurating the House Ad-hoc Committee tasked with investigating all abandoned FG landed properties in Nigeria. Represented by Chief Whip Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, he emphasized that every government-owned asset must be identified, protected, and put to productive use.

“The properties are part of the nation’s resources and require careful management to prevent loss and misuse,” Abbas said, noting that the committee, chaired by Hon. Daniel Amos, will strengthen public trust in the management of national assets.

Abbas outlined the committee’s mandate, which includes reviewing abandoned properties and buildings, determining their locations and conditions, identifying policy gaps, and proposing practical measures for recovery, rehabilitation, or responsible disposal.

In his remarks, Chairman Hon. Daniel Amos highlighted that countless public properties lie unutilized, under-valued, or abandoned, representing lost opportunities for housing, revenue, and national development.

He assured that the committee would execute its mandate with transparency, professionalism, and diligence, inviting cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure a credible and impactful process.