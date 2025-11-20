Reps Vow To End 17 Years Of Poor Electricity Supply

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has assured Nigerians that the House is determined to correct the failures that have plagued the nation’s electricity sector for the past 17 years.

Abbas, who spoke at the commencement of an investigation into power sector reforms, lamented that the sector has suffered deep-seated challenges that have hindered growth and efficiency.

He was represented at the event by the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Hon. Mike Etaba.

According to him, the House has a constitutional duty to ensure that power sector reforms, designed to improve service delivery, strengthen infrastructure, and expand capacity are not merely documented on paper but are fully implemented and delivering results.

“Electricity, as we all know, is the lifeblood of modern civilisation. No nation can attain sustainable progress without reliable power supply. From our factories to our schools, hospitals to homes, electricity influences productivity, quality of life, and our collective economy,” he said.

“Regrettably, the Nigerian power sector has witnessed numerous challenges that have hindered its growth and efficiency. It is time we examine the reforms introduced over the past 17 years to understand their successes, shortcomings, and to chart a path that truly benefits all citizens.”

Abbas noted that the establishment of the Ad-Hoc Committee aligns with Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order 20, Rule 7 of the House Standing Orders, which empower the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the conduct of ministries, departments, and agencies.

“As part of our oversight responsibilities, we must interrogate whether these reforms fulfilled their promises. Have they improved service delivery? Were they executed with integrity and in the best interest of Nigerians?” he queried.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, said the committee’s mandate is to audit and investigate Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditure between 2007 and 2024. He emphasised that the probe will examine investments that have far-reaching implications for national development.

He noted that the power sector’s journey over the past two decades has been marked by lofty goals, massive investments, and persistent challenges.

“The reforms were intended to revitalise our energy landscape, stimulate economic growth, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians. However, the reality on the ground tells a more complex story—one that requires thorough investigation and honest reflection,” Aliyu said.

“Our mandate is clear: to conduct a comprehensive audit and investigation into power sector reforms and expenditures between 2007 and 2024, as empowered by Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution. We aim to trace the flow of funds, assess policy implementation, and evaluate the effectiveness of projects undertaken during this period.”

He added that the committee would engage government agencies, private sector players, civil society, and the general public to ensure a credible and inclusive process.