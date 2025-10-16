Reps Vow Fairness In N’Delta Oil Spill Clean-Up Funds Probe

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the management of oil spill clean-up funds in the Niger Delta has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice in the handling of resources earmarked for environmental remediation in the region.

Chairman of the committee, Okpolupm Etteh, gave the assurance on Thursday during an investigative session in Abuja, emphasizing that the committee’s mandate is to uncover the truth behind the utilisation of funds allocated for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) and other related interventions.

“The House has mandated this committee to investigate the management of oil spill clean-up funds. Our goal is clear, to uncover the truth,” Etteh stated.

He explained that the probe would examine project implementation, procurement processes, training programmes, and the actual delivery of remediation and restitution to affected communities in the Niger Delta.

Etteh further disclosed that the investigation would assess the performance of regulatory agencies, transparency in contract awards, and the progress of remediation projects already funded by the federal government and its partners.

“When monitoring and verification reveal gaps, delays, or irregularities, the committee will not hesitate to identify those responsible and recommend corrective measures. This is about ensuring that funds meant for environmental recovery are used effectively for the people who have suffered the most,” he said.

The committee chairman assured that all proceedings would be recorded to ensure accountability and that witnesses must provide truthful testimonies and verifiable evidence of work done.

He also urged government agencies involved in the oil spill clean-up to cooperate fully by submitting all relevant documents and information promptly. Agencies listed include HYPREP, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), the Federal Ministry of Finance, and other related entities.

Etteh commended civil society organisations, community representatives, and technical partners for their sustained advocacy and support, assuring that the committee would protect individuals who provide sensitive information in good faith.

“Let me be clear, this is not a political theatre or a public show. It is a rigorous, evidence-driven inquiry aimed at restoring accountability, recovering misapplied public funds, addressing institutional failures, and ensuring that real remediation reaches our communities,” he stressed.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, reiterated the legislature’s commitment to ensuring that public funds are used efficiently for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“Our parliament conducts legislative activities to ensure that public funds are not only spent but are spent efficiently for the good of all. This investigation will help us determine who manages these funds, how they are applied, which communities are to benefit, and whether transparency and accountability were maintained throughout the process,” the Speaker stated.

Represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, Abbas clarified that the probe was not intended to witch-hunt any individual or institution but to strengthen governance processes and prevent future mismanagement of public resources.

“We appeal to the agencies concerned to appear before this committee with the necessary information and evidence that will help the committee make fair, balanced, and just recommendations,” Kumo said.

He charged members of the committee to carry out their assignment with diligence, fairness, and professionalism, guided by national interest and the welfare of the Niger Delta people.

The Speaker also called for stronger coordination between federal agencies and community-based organisations to ensure that the clean-up projects deliver tangible benefits, including job creation, improved livelihoods, and ecosystem restoration.