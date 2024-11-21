Reps Vote Against Bill Seeking Six-Year Single Term For President, Govs

Share

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to create a single term of six years for the office of president, state governors and local government chairmen.

Titled, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) seeks to create a single term of six years for the office of President and State Governors, recognise the division of Nigeria into the six geopolitical zones.

It also seeks to provide for the rotation of the office of the President, State governors and chairman of a local government council among the inherent regions and zones, and provide that all elections be held on a single day and for related matters (HB. 1511).

The proposed legislation seeks to alter Sections 76, 116, 132, 136, and some others of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The bill is aimed at curbing wastages occasioned by four years of periodic elections.

The bill, which passed its first reading four months ago and slated for a second reading, was rejected during Thursday’s plenary session.

