Reps Urges Transport, Blue Economy Ministries To Probe Boat Accident Nationwide

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives urged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Ministry of Transportation to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent boat accident in Nigeria.

Hon. Unyime Idem who moved the motion expressed worry that the recent surge in boat accidents has raised concerns about the safety of Nigeria’s waterways and the need for urgent intervention.

New Telegraph recalls that a boat accident happened in Kogi State on Friday, November 29, 2024, involving over 160 passengers, with only 24 rescued, approximately 54 confirmed dead, and an unknown number still unaccounted for

The House also urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to enforce safety regulations and ensure compliance with international maritime standards.

“Further notes that the Kogi boat mishap marks the third passenger boat accident in Nigeria within a span of just 60 days. In a similar tragic incident, precisely on October 3, 2024, a wooden dugout canoe carrying approximately 300 passengers capsized and sank in the River Niger, resulting in the loss of nearly 200 lives.

“Just last week, a collision between two boats in Delta State, southern Nigeria, claimed the lives of five people. The reoccurrence of these devastating incidents, culminating in the recent Kupa boat mishap in Kogi state, underscores the urgent need for improved maritime safety measures in Nigeria.

“Aware that maritime experts have identified a combination of critical factors contributing to the alarming frequency of boat accidents in Nigeria, including inadequate boat maintenance and poor design, overloading, lack of essential safety equipment and emergency response plans, insufficient training for boat operators, and a lack of strict regulatory enforcement.

“Also aware that NIMASA) and NIWA are responsible for enforcing safety regulations in the maritime sector. However, these agencies are reportedly more focused on revenue generation than ensuring the safety of passengers”.

“Concerned that if nothing is done to improve safety and emergency response systems, Nigerians will continue to face psychological trauma, economic losses, and untimely deaths”, it added.

