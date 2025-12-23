Reps Urge Security Agencies To Rescue 27 Abducted Persons In Plateau

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged security agencies to expedite efforts to rescue 27 abducted persons in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The lawmakers also called on the Chief of Defence Staff, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Inspector-General of Police to provide armoured security vehicles to support operations and to establish a permanent security checkpoint along the Zak–Sabon-Layin Gaji corridor to prevent future incidents and enhance community safety.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, during plenary.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Wase expressed grave concern over the abduction of 27 persons, including 25 children, a teacher, and a tricycle rider, along the Zak–Sabon-Layin Gaji axis in Bashar District, Wase Local Government Area.

He explained that on Sunday, 21 December 2025, the victims were en route to attend a Maulud celebration in Sabon-Layin Gaji Village when armed bandits ambushed and abducted them, leaving behind the tricycle and the children’s footwear at the scene.

Hon. Wase further noted that the thick forest in the affected communities, which is largely inaccessible to security patrol vehicles, necessitates the deployment of armoured security vehicles to support rescue operations.

In endorsing the motion, the House commended the security agencies for their tireless efforts in safeguarding citizens and urged them to remain resolute in protecting communities.