Reps Urge PTAD To Comply With CSR In 2026 Budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has called on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to address gratuity concerns, capital project implementation and compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility requirements.

The committee also applauded the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for its steady progress in implementing pension reforms and improving the welfare of retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jallo Hussaini Mohammed, stated this during the Directorate’s 2025 budget performance presentation in Abuja.

He commended PTAD for what he described as “tangible efforts to safeguard the welfare of pensioners”.

He reminded the agency of the need to embrace Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as part of its future plans, saying the committee will ensure CSR provisions are reflected in the 2026 budget of all pension-related agencies.

“Corporate social responsibility is not just about compliance, it’s about giving back. As we move into the 2026 budget year, we want to see CSR captured by all pension agencies, including PTAD,” Hon. Mohamed said.

He assured pensioners that the National Assembly remains committed to protecting their rights and ensuring prompt payment of entitlements, adding that the committee would continue to work closely with PTAD to resolve outstanding issues.

In his presentation, PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, outlined key milestones achieved despite funding challenges.

These include the seamless implementation of the 28% pension increase approved in 2024, payment of arrears to over 155,000 pensioners, and recent presidential approvals to clear outstanding arrears, introduce health insurance coverage for pensioners, and strengthen the Defined Benefit Scheme.

She disclosed that ₦128.9 billion was appropriated for pensions in 2025, with ₦62.7 billion released by June and ₦56.6 billion already utilised, representing 91.2% of releases.

She added that while no allocation was made for gratuities in the current year due to an oversight, PTAD continues to meet its pension obligations and is working with the Federal Government to address unfunded liabilities and other challenges.

The Executive Secretary also admitted that no funds were appropriated for gratuities in the 2025 budget due to what she described as an “inexplicable oversight,” despite ₦777.8 million being allocated and fully released in 2024.

She also disclosed that ₦25 billion was appropriated for unfunded pension liabilities in 2025, with ₦13 billion released and ₦8.7 billion utilised so far.

“On personnel expenditure, ₦2.4 billion was appropriated for 2025, of which ₦1.09 billion had been released and fully utilised. Overhead costs recorded ₦1.49 billion in appropriations, with ₦434 million released and ₦334 million expended by mid-year.

“Capital expenditure of ₦820 million has yet to be implemented due to delays arising from the bottom-up cash flow management policy and the extension of the 2024 capital budget to December 2025”.