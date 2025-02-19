Reps Urge INEC To Conduct Bye-Elections In National, State Assemblies’ Vacant Seats

Share

The House of Representatives has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately conduct bye-elections into all the vacant positions in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The call followed the adoption of a motion by Jafaru Leko (APC, Bauchi) at yesterday’s plenary. Presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that INEC is the sole body vested with the responsibility of conducting elections for the federal, states and Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

He also noted that Sections 47 and 90 of the Constitution, (as amended), outlines the establishment of the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly, ensuring the right of citizens to be represented in the federal and state legislative bodies.

The lawmaker also noted that since 2023 general and subsequent elections, there have been instances of resignations, deaths, appointments, or appointments of former members of both the National and State Assemblies to executive positions.

He expressed worries that the continued existence of vacancies in the parliaments amounted to a violation of the law because Nigeria practices a constitutional democracy.

He also averred that this inaction from INEC in holding of timely bye elections results in the disenfranchisement of the affected,citizens, who have right to adequate representation.

According to him, the delay in conducting the bye-elections for the vacant seats is a contravention of constitutional provision, a breach of the due process and denial of the affected constituencies’ proper representation.

