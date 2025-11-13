Reps Urge Health Ministry To Prioritise Emergency Response In Hospitals

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Development to establish a committee to ensure that all hospitals, public and private, have the necessary facilities and personnel to handle emergency cases as a criterion for continuous operation.

The directive followed a motion titled “The need to prioritise and boost health emergency response and management of emergency cases in Nigerian hospitals”, sponsored by Hon. Rodney Ebikebina Ambaiowei.

Presenting the motion, Ambaiowei highlighted that emergency cases—such as heart attacks, strokes, severe bleeding, and natural disasters—require immediate and comprehensive management, including prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. He emphasized that Section 20 of the National Health Act, 2014, mandates healthcare providers to administer emergency treatment to anyone, irrespective of their ability to pay, without preconditions.

Ambaiowei expressed concern that the handling of emergency patients in many Nigerian hospitals has resulted in avoidable deaths. He cited instances of delays, rejection of patients, and ill-equipped facilities, including the tragic death of Arise TV presenter Sommie Madugwu, due to delayed care.

He warned that the rapid proliferation of private hospitals without proper emergency infrastructure exacerbates the problem, leaving patients at risk. Ambaiowei stated that robust emergency response systems in hospitals would save lives and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In adopting the motion, the House directed the Committees on Health Institutions and Healthcare Services to monitor hospitals nationwide and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.