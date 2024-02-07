Reps Urge FRSC, Police To Implement Law For Use Of Sirens

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to implement the law prohibiting the indiscriminate use of sirens on Nigerian roadways.

The lawmakers also directed law enforcement authorities to crack down on anyone who uses sirens unlawfully around the country.

New Telegraph reports that the resolution followed a motion adopted by Jesse Onuakalusi’s (LP-Lagos) during the plenary on Wednesday, February 7.

Onuakalusi, in the motion entitled: ‘Need to Check the Abuse of the Use of Siren on Nigeria’s Roads’, noted that some criminal elements had taken undue advantage to unleash fear and terror on the society with the indiscriminate use of sirens.

He noted that the abuse had negatively impacted appropriate security assessment, adding that it was now difficult to distinguish between the officials entitled to sirens and imposters.

The House further mandated the Committees on Federal Road Safety Commission and Police Affairs to ensure compliance.