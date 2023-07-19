Reps Urge FG To Support Production, Export Of Palm Oil

…Seek palm oil intervention fund

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to support the production of palm oil in Nigeria for local consumption and export to other countries with a view to providing food sufficiently to the citizenry and for exports to generate foreign exchange.

The lawmakers also called for the establishment of a Palm Oil Intervention Fund.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele noted that prior to the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities in Nigeria, palm oil was a major agricultural export crop and a top foreign exchange earner for the country.

He also notes that according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nigeria was the largest producer of palm oil in the world but has fallen to the fifth position with 1.5 per cent or 1.03 million metric tons of the world’s total output and an average production of 1.4 million metric tons.

The lawmaker further noted that according to the National Palm Oil Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Nigeria is the largest consumer of palm oil in Africa, consuming approximately 2.5 million metric tons yearly, while domestic production stands at less than 1.3 million metric tons, leaving a deficit of over 1.2 million metric tons.

He expressed concern that Nigeria, which was a leading exporter of palm oil, is now a net importer, depending largely on other countries to meet the huge supply gap over the years.

He also expressed worries that experts in the industry have forecast that Nigeria’s oil palm imports from Malaysia will continue to increase.

He said, “Concerned that Nigeria, which was a leading exporter of palm oil, is now a net importer, depending largely on other countries to meet the huge supply gap over the years.

“Also concerned that experts in the industry have forecast that Nigeria’s oil palm imports from Malaysia will continue to increase because her investment in the industry is still very insignificant”.

Salam also noted that the high cost of some essential commodities in Nigeria is directly related to the high cost of palm oil as palm oil forms more than 45 per cent of raw materials that are needed for the production of most packaged foods.

He told the House that other essential food and household items such as vegetable oil, biscuits, chips, margarine, shortenings, cereals, baked foods, washing detergents, Chocolate, and even cosmetics are all made from palm oil.

The House he added should be worried that over the last five years, around 25% of the yearly domestic palm oil consumed in Nigeria was imported as most companies in Nigeria receive supplies from Malaysia, Columbia, and Indonesia, thus putting pressure on the foreign exchange and creating jobs for foreign countries.

He argued that palm oil is one of the fastest-selling and most desirable agricultural commodities in the international market and the palm oil industry is capable of providing millions of jobs, reducing poverty, and growing the country’s economy.

According to him, while the price of palm oil keeps falling globally due to rising output in major palm oil-producing countries, Nigeria’s output remains stagnant amidst rising demand.

Consequently, the House presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion.