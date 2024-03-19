Reps Urge FG To Stop Trade Partnerships With UK

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to immediately stop signing and implementing the trade partnership with the United Kingdom (UK).

The House who made the plea during plenary on Tuesday declared that the agreement should expire until all of its terms and conditions were thoroughly investigated and determined.

New Telegraph reports that the sitting saw the resolution approved in response to a motion move by Representative Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers).

Chinda said the goal of the UK-Nigeria trade and economic relationship is to investigate new prospects in important industries such as energy, legal services, and financial services.

According to him, tensions in the trade agreement increased when it seemed that the legal system was skewed primarily in favour of the UK and against competent Nigerian solicitors.

He clarified that the agreement aimed to permit UK solicitors to practise law in Nigeria, but not the other way around.

He claims that even if the agreement aims to promote cooperation between the media and film industries in Nigeria and the UK, Nigerian lawyers’ interests are not taken into consideration.

He went on to say that in the UK, there were neither such possibilities nor such provisions for them to practise their trade.

He stated that although partnerships with other nations were beneficial for Nigeria, they also needed to be perceived as advancing, preserving, and defending the interests of Nigerians as a whole.

He stated that the House must look into the terms and circumstances of the trade agreement between the UK and Nigeria immediately.

“Unless immediate steps are taken to investigate the issue, Nigeria may unwittingly be entering into a deal whose terms and conditions may be unfavourable to the country.”

After passing the resolution, the House directed the Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements to look into the issue and submit a report for additional parliamentary action in four weeks. (NAN)