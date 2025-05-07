Reps Urge FG To Make Cancer Screening Free

Share

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to make the screening for cancer free of charge.

New Telegraph reports that this follows a motion by Honourable Adeyemi Oseni on the Need to Subsidise the High Cost of Cancer Treatment in Nigeria.

Oseni drew attention to the scourge of cancer, which he said is fast spreading amongst Nigerians, with reports revealing that in 2020, about 125,000 people were diagnosed with cancer.

The Committee on Healthcare Services is to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and other relevant agencies to establish a mechanism for the Federal Government to provide subsidies for cancer treatment and related drugs to ameliorate the suffering of patients.

