Reps Urge FG To Implement Pension Increment

The House of Representatives on Wednesday charged the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Finance and allied establishments to immediately implement all approved pension increments without further delay.

The lawmakers also asked the government to release all withheld palliative measures and ensure timely disbursement to alleviate the suffering of pensioners.

This call was made following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Ayokunle Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun).

In endorsing the motion, the House also requested the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the National Pension Commission, and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive audit of pension payments and ensure transparency and accountability in the disbursement process;

They equally recommended the establishment of a dedicated task force to monitor the implementation of pension policies and address grievances of pensioners promptly.

The House appealed to all state governments to emulate federal efforts and prioritise pension payments and welfare programs for their retirees.

Similarly, the House urged the Nigerian Pensioners’ Association and other stakeholders to collaborate with government agencies in advocacy and oversight roles to ensure pensioners’ rights are protected.

Leading debate on the motion, Isiaka noted the vital contributions made by pensioners in nation-building and the development of Nigeria.

The lawmaker said he was aware that President Ahmed Tinubu in October 2023, approved a N25,000 wage award as palliative and additional 32,000 naira pension increase for Federal Pensioners in Nigeria.

“Concerned about the persistent and intractable challenges faced by pensioners, particularly the non-payment of pension increments approved by the government and the withholding of essential palliative measures meant to alleviate their hardships”, he stated.

According to him, many pensioners across the country continue to suffer from inadequate income, inability to meet basic needs, and deteriorating health conditions due to these unresolved issues,

He recalled the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, which emphasise social justice, dignity of human person, and the obligation of the state to ensure the welfare of its citizens,

“Aware that the non-implementation of approved pension increments and withholding of palliative measures undermine these constitutional principles and threaten social stability,

“Further aware that numerous appeals and petitions from pensioners and relevant associations have gone unheeded, leading to increased hardship and discontent”.

The motion received overwhelming support from members and it was unanimously passed at the plenary presided by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

It was further referred to the committee on finance, humanitarian affairs and legislative compliance for further legislative actions.

