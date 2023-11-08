Reps Urge FG To Declare State Of Emergency On Illegal Mining

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining in the country.

It urged the government to up a special security task for a 2-year life span comprising the military, DSS, Immigration, Civil Defence and the mines police to embark on a sweeping exercise to flush out all illegal miners.

The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims.

Leading the debate on the motion, the lawmaker noted the significant economic potential of Nigeria’s solid mineral sector in contributing to the country’s development and expansion of its revenue base.

Halims said he was aware of the vast mineral resources in Nigeria that remain largely untapped and underutilized which can play the critical role of the solid mineral sector in diversifying the economy, creating jobs, and boosting revenue generation.

“Further aware of the urgent need for focused intervention and radical measures to address the issues affecting the solid mineral sector and its underperformance making reference to the NEITTI 2022 report, which states that the mining sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, was 0.63 per cent or N1.10 trillion.

“In terms of contribution to government revenue, the report disclosed the solid minerals sector contributed just 2.62 per cent of the government’s N6.63 trillion total revenue.

“Concerned about the ongoing challenges bedevilling the solid mineral sector which are as a result of illegal mining activities and acknowledging the detrimental impact they have on the environment, national security, and economic growth.

“Worried about the loss of revenue through unregulated and illicit mining operations with the federal government disclosing that unlawful mining costs the country $9bn each year, with the only money coming from a 3 per cent royalty paid by the few licensed miners. This hampers the country’s ability to maximize the benefits of its mineral resources.

“Also worried about the negative impacts of illegal mining which has led to insecurity and conflicts over control of mining sites and their resources. These conflicts have escalated into violence thereby exacerbating existing political and social tensions in affected communities.

“Cognizant of the fact that as a result of the high spate of illegal mining and other criminal activities affecting host communities, governors of Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa states have signed Executive Orders banning illegal mining in their respective states to protect host communities and regulate mining activities in their respective states”.

The motion was unanimously adopted.