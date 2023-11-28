Reps Urge FG To Construct Coastal Roads In Delta Communities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Works to include the Construction of Oko- Abala Osunili-Utchi- Okpai- Abala Agada-Aboh-Umolu-Onyia-Osafo road through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 2024 budget estimate.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi at the plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Works, Niger Delta Affairs, Delta State government, and Niger–Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to collaborate with private investors, and local communities to ensure implementation of the infrastructure project.

It also mandated the committees on NDDC, Works and Appropriations to ensure compliance.

While presenting the motion titled “Need to Construct Coastal Road to Connect Communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency”, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi noted that the transportation challenges experienced by residents of the river Niger coastal communities, spanning from Asaba-Oko in Oshimili South Local Government Area to Abala osumili-Utchi-Okpai- Abalagada-Aboh-Umolu-Onyia-Osafo in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, approximately 102 kilometres.

He said the proposed road will pass through Nigeria’s major oil and gas-producing communities, which are home to the largest natural gas reserve in the West African sub-region.

“Aware that the longstanding plea for a coastal road in Ndokwa East Local Government Area is needed to bridge the gap with urban areas, particularly the capital city of Asaba to improve accessibility to essential services like quality healthcare, social amenities and job opportunities.

“Also aware that Ndokwa East Coastal Communities are comprised of agricultural settlements renowned for producing farm produce such as yams, cassava and plantains, but, the absence of proper transportation infrastructure hampers accessibility to markets thus, impedes economic progress.

“Cognisant of the limitations in transporting agricultural produce from Ndokwa’s coastal communities to market.

“Also cognisant that constructing the coastal road will establish a direct and reliable route, facilitating the transportation of commuters and distribution of agricultural products.

“Further notes the tremendous economic potentials of agriculture and connectivity

boost commerce and transportation efficiency, thus creating opportunities for regional trade and enhancing overall nation’s overall economic development.

“Also recognise the importance of linking Asaba and the Second Niger Bridge to the vibrant Onitsha market, the largest market in West Africa will unlock immense economic opportunities, promoting trade, and commerce, and attract investments to the region”

The motion was unanimously adopted.