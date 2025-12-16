Reps Urge FG To Begin Emergency Works On Collapsed Ideato South Roads

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministries of Works and Environment, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Ecological Fund Office, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to immediately mobilise contractors and commence remedial works on the collapsed Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road in Imo State.

The lawmakers also urged the Ecological Fund Office to urgently deploy resources to carry out comprehensive erosion control across all affected Ideato erosion sites, including Umuma Isiaku, Uruala, Obodoukwu, Isiokpe, Umuaghobe, Umueshi, and Amanato.

In addition, the House called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief and emergency supplies to families and communities already displaced or cut off by the road collapse and ongoing erosion.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing Ideato North-South federal constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, during plenary on Tuesday. Presenting the motion, Ugochinyere cited Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

He informed the House that the Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road, a key access route connecting Ideato South Local Government Area to Nkwerre LGA and other parts of Imo State, collapsed near St. Andrews Catholic Church, Umuma Isiaku, cutting off thousands of commuters and residents overnight.

Ugochinyere noted that the collapse has physically separated families, disrupted access to schools, markets, and farmlands, and forced commuters to take longer, riskier routes through Owerri or Okigwe. He warned that the road failure is part of a broader ecological crisis devastating the Ideato nation, including deadly erosion sites at Uruala, Obodoukwu, Isiokpe, Umuaghobe, Umueshi, and Amanato, which have swallowed homes, farmlands, and public infrastructure.

He expressed concern that repeated rains continue to worsen the situation, making more areas uninhabitable and threatening the safety and livelihoods of Ideato communities.

He also lamented the delayed response of federal agencies despite previous warnings and legislative motions.

The House adopted the motion and mandated the Committees on Works, Environment, NDDC, and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.