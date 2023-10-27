Reps Urge FG To Auction All Police Barracks In Nigeria

The Green Chamber of the National Assembly has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government to auction all Police barracks nationwide.

The House of Representatives who made the call on Thursday during plenary said it proposed the action to address the appalling living circumstances that police officers face across the nation.

After Hon. Murphy Omoruyi (LP-Edo) adopted a motion of urgent public interest during Thursday’s plenary in Abuja, the House came to its decision.

The legislator claims that on September 16, 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Police Reform Bill 2020 into law after it was approved by the National Assembly.

He stated that improving the living conditions of the country’s police officers was one of the Act’s main goals.

Omoruyi clarified that even though billions of dollars have been spent nationwide to repair police barracks, all attempts to do so have been unsuccessful.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Between 2019 – 2022, more than N5 billion was spent by the Federal Government on renovation of barracks.

“Having officers of the Nigeria Police living amongst the general population, rather than in their secluded barracks, will significantly satisfy these calls and enhance public safety.”

The House went on to say that the system of keeping police and local law enforcement officials in barracks was a holdover from colonial times that the colonialists had long since abandoned.

The congressman claimed that the appalling living conditions of police officers had lowered their morale and productivity and that as a result of their subpar performance, even the people had lost faith in and respect for the cops.

He claims that because of the existing circumstances, police officers are stigmatised as corrupt because of their inadequate benefits.

He claimed that among other things, dwellings infested with bats, leaking roofs, and wide wall breaches were indicative of the filth that police officers and their families endured.

He suggested that in replacement of the abolishment of the barracks model, officers should be given “Housing Allowance”, which would be determined by rank, existing police salary structure and location.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Police Affairs to liaise with the Bureau of Public Enterprise to assess the value of all federal-owned barracks across the country.

The House said that a public offering should be announced for the same.

The House constituted an ad hoc committee to produce a comprehensive addendum to the Police Reform Bill with input from all relevant stakeholders.

The House also mandated the Committee on Appropriation to ensure a redeployment of the funds meant for the maintenance of barracks across the country.

It urged the committee to make annual budgetary allocation for a befitting “Housing Allowance” for serving police officers while mandating the Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance

The committee was directed to report back to the House within four weeks.