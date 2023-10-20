Reps Urge FG To Appoint 9 Supreme Court Justices

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to appoint 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court in order to expedite the hearing and determination of matters for effective and efficient justice delivery in Nigeria.

The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Patrick Umoh.

Presenting the motion, Unoh noted that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is the apex court in the country with the jurisdiction to hear and determine causes and matters across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

He informed that the current number of justices of the apex court has dropped to an all-time low of 11 Justices, making it 10 justices short of its full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated by the Constitution.

The lawmaker further noted that this is the post-election season where the court has to hear and determine electoral matters from different parts of the country within a short period of time as mandated by the Constitution.

“Aware that the Supreme Court’s docket is full for the year 2023 as parties cannot have hearing dates for matters filed within the year, except in election petitions, owing to a considerable volume of matters pending before the court.

“Worried that the non-appointment of new Justices to the Supreme Court has stalled expeditious, effective and efficient justice delivery; impeded transactions and economic development; limited citizen’s access to justice; put the current Justices of the court under immense mental and physical pressure; and has affected the policy-making function of the court.

“Commends the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his promise to promote the rule of law and support the Judiciary, and his signing into the law the constitutional] alteration unifying the retirement age and pension benefits of the judicial officers”

The motion was unanimously adopted.