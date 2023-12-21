New Telegraph

December 21, 2023
Reps Urge FG To Accelerate Adoption Of Chinese Currency

The Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been urged to expedite the Chinese Yuan’s adoption as a substitute trading currency.

The House of Representatives made the call in a resolution approved on Wednesday in response to a motion made by Jafaru Leko.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government of Nigeria and China had established a bilateral currency swap deal.

Amid the naira’s battle against major Western currencies, Leko encouraged the government to embrace the currency in the motion tabled before the house during the plenary.

He advocated for the currency to be included in Nigeria’s foreign reserve by the government.

“Chinese Yuan as an additional foreign exchange reserve currency might mitigate the adverse effects of Naira depreciation, reduce the risks associated with exchange rate fluctuations, and enhance Nigeria’s economic stability,” he said.

