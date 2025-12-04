Reps Urge Education Ministry To Suspend Curriculum Review Policy

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend the implementation of its directive removing key subjects, including Computer Studies, Data Processing, Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Photography, and Civic Education from the WAEC portal.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa) at plenary.

The lawmakers argued that, given the limited time before the next examination cycle, the ministry should rescind the implementation of the new curriculum to allow students a fair chance of success. The House also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to ensure compliance.

Leading debate on the motion, Oforji noted that the ministry’s directive had led to the removal of crucial subjects from the WAEC portal. While acknowledging efforts to improve the national curriculum, he insisted that the timing of the changes was inappropriate.

“Trade subjects like Data Processing are among the most popular and widely offered across the country because of their market relevance and students’ interest. Computer Studies is almost universally offered and fundamental to digital literacy. Its sudden removal is counterproductive at a time the world is going digital,” he said.

Oforji further argued that Civic Education, previously compulsory had been studied for two years by current SS3 students. “Why should we remove Civic Education when the National Orientation Agency itself is centred on promoting civic responsibility?”

He expressed concern that removing fundamental subjects, especially when Nigeria is trying to catch up in digital adoption, would negatively affect students. He noted that many examination bodies now use Computer-Based Testing (CBT), making digital literacy essential.

“Students in SS3 have been studying these subjects since SS1. Removing three or more foundational subjects violates the minimum requirement of eight subjects. Students will now be left with five,” he added.

The lawmaker warned that, with the 2026 WASSCE barely four months away, it would be academically impossible for students to select and adequately prepare for new subjects just to meet the required minimum.

He said thousands of students across the federation preparing for the 2026 WASSCE were now in distress and confusion.

“It is imperative that SS3 students be allowed to write subjects they have studied since SS1. The implementation of this new curriculum should be suspended,” he emphasized.

Oforji described the development as a threat to the academic future and rights of students, urging the parliament to intervene in the spirit of Section 18(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates government to ensure equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels.

The motion was unanimously adopted.