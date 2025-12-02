The House of Representatives has set Wednesday and Thursday to decide on the Constitution amendment bills currently before it, as part of its commitment to conclude the ongoing constitution review process before the end of 2025.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu on Tuesday during plenary.

This is has he urged members of the House to prepare and fully participate in the voting sessions.

Kalu, who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, said the exercise marks a major step toward finalising the reforms.

New Telegraph gathered that the Senate and the House have already reached agreement on about 44 out of more than 60 proposals considered during the zonal public hearings.

Key bills slated for consideration include special seats for women, state police, state creation, indigeneship, electoral reforms and several others.