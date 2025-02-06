Reps To Transform Michael Okpara University

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through a second reading a Bill seeking an Act to transform the already existing Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike into a conventional university.

The proposed legislation titled, “Bill Seeking for an Act to Establish the Michael Okpara University, Umudike to make Comprehensive Provisions for its Due Management and Administration and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and six other lawmakers.

Leading the debate on its general principles, one of the co-sponsors, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu recalled that the university was established in November 1992 as a specialised University for Agriculture and related Sciences pursuant to the Federal Universities of Agriculture Act, Cap F22, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He said, however, that there is a need to transform the university into a conventional university to expand its mandate.

According to the lawmakers, a conventional university status would encourage interdisciplinary research, enabling more collaborations between agriculture and other fields such as engineering, health sciences, and social sciences.

Explaining further, He said integrating agricultural studies with engineering could lead to innovations in mechanized farming, while partnerships with health sciences could enhance research into nutritional science and food security.

He expressed optimism that transitioning Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, into a conventional university would bring diversification of academic programs, enhanced research opportunities, increased funding, and improved global recognition.

He said, “As an institution primarily focused on agricultural sciences, MOUAU has already contributed significantly to Nigeria’s agricultural development. However, broadening the scope of the university to include diverse disciplines would amplify its impact across multiple domains.

Some of the advantages include – One of the most immediate advantages of becoming a conventional university is the ability to offer a wide range of academic programmes.

“Transitioning to a conventional university would allow the institution to introduce programs in fields such as Arts, Medicine, Law, Social Sciences and Humanities. This diversification would attract a larger and more varied student population, ensuring that MOUAU becomes a hub for learners from different academic and cultural backgrounds.

“By offering programs in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and environmental sciences, the university could prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving job market”.

