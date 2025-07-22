Reps To Strengthen NIMET For National Safety

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology has pledged its commitment to improving the services of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) to enhance national safety and efficiency.

Chairman of the committee, Tajudeen Abisodun, made this known during a public hearing on a bill seeking to amend the NiMET Establishment Act No. 29 of 2022, held in Abuja.

Abisodun said the proposed amendments aim to enhance the agency’s effectiveness, particularly in delivering accurate and timely weather forecasts, warnings, and advisories critical to sectors like aviation.

“This bill is crucial for strengthening the capacity of NiMET, which plays a vital role in protecting lives and property, especially in the aviation sector,” he stated.

He explained that the amendments focus on key provisions, including Section 13(2), to bolster NiMET’s operational framework and improve service delivery.

Abisodun emphasized that quality meteorological services are essential for enabling pilots and air traffic controllers to make informed decisions, ultimately ensuring safer skies.

Earlier, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Chief Whip, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, said the hearing reaffirmed the House’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and public safety.

“The House remains dedicated to supporting legislation that prioritizes citizens’ needs and drives economic growth,” Abbas said, urging stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the bill.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Abiodun Akinlade, said the objective is to reposition NiMET to better serve the public and support economic development.

“NiMET is the only agency legally mandated to provide meteorological data critical to national safety,” Akinlade noted.

In his presentation, Director General of NiMET, Prof. Charles Anosike, supported the proposed amendments, particularly the introduction of a cost recovery framework.

He said the current Act does not provide adequate provisions for recovering the cost of services delivered to non-aeronautical sectors such as marine, construction, and telecommunications.

“Sections 7(1)(i) and 7(2) of the current Act empower NiMET to issue meteorological information and impose cost recovery charges, but these apply primarily to the aviation sector,” Anosike explained.

He said the absence of a structured mechanism for non-aeronautical sectors has led to operational cost deficits, limited infrastructural development, and restricted service coverage.

Anosike stressed the need for improved funding and global best practices to ensure sustainable and efficient delivery of meteorological services across all relevant sectors.