Reps To Strengthen Defamation, Slander Laws

…As Abbas defends Gbajabiamila, ask security to probe allegations

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday disclosed that the house would strengthen libel and defamation laws in order to discourage people from engaging in character assassination and fake news.

Abbas made this known at a world press conference on pressing challenges facing the nation in Abuja.

He said “There has been a rise in defamation campaigns on social media involving the deliberate dissemination of false and misleading information with the intent to harm the reputation of individuals or organisations.

“These campaigns often target political opponents, seeking to undermine their credibility, integrity, and public trust”

Abbas disclosed that it is “In view of the above, the House intends to strengthen libel, slander, and defamation legislation in this regard. To avoid being misquoted or quoted out of context, I wish to make it categorically clear that the House has no intention to stifle free speech.

“Instead, our objective is to protect the dignity of individuals and the integrity of public discourse. We will ensure that these laws are balanced, providing room for healthy and constructive criticism while safeguarding individuals and institutions from malicious and unfounded attacks”.

Expressing disgust at the series of allegations levelled against the former speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Abbas said “The recent unjustified and baseless allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila points to the danger of unfettered and unaccountable social media.

“Such acts not only undermine the integrity of our democracy but also erode the fabric of our national unity. Yet, Femi is just one of millions of Nigerians who suffer cyberbullying and coordinated campaigns of defamation daily. Too many victims are not as powerful as him to defend themselves.

“Those of us who have worked with him for over a decade can attest to his patriotism and integrity. His willingness to voluntarily subject himself to an investigation by all security and law enforcement agencies demonstrates his rectitude and honour”.

Speaking further, Abbas said “I urge the security agencies to work diligently and swiftly to investigate all matters he has raised in his letter to them and inform Nigerians of their findings. If not found guilty, these agencies must fish out those responsible for the character assassination and ensure they are brought before the law.

“It is most unfortunate that someone who has, over the years, built a reputation through dint of hard work and commitment to service, should have same damaged by unscrupulous elements. The consistent attempt to pull him down for purely political or personal reasons and without consequence is deeply deplorable”, he lamented.

“In any vibrant democracy, the relationship between citizens and their government is symbiotic, characterised by active engagement, mutual trust, and shared accountability. Constructive citizen-government engagement is the cornerstone of democratic governance, facilitating transparency, responsiveness, and inclusive decision-making. As we mature in our democracy, it is imperative to cultivate a culture of meaningful interaction and collaboration between citizens and government institutions.

“For this reason, I call on every citizen to engage in positive and constructive criticism. Your voices and opinions are invaluable, providing the compass that guides our actions and policies. At this juncture, ladies and gentlemen of the press, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, my colleagues and I invite Nigerians to engage critically with us on important national issues. We encourage and welcome criticisms, but these must be constructive and targeted at building national unity and cohesion and advancing development.

“However, while we encourage freedom of expression and constructive dialogue, we must also be wary of the dangers of fake news and campaigns of slander and defamation, especially against the President and senior government officials”