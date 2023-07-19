Reps to Security Agencies: Stop destruction of vessels with stolen oil

The House of Representatives has urged security agencies to desist from the frequent destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil. The advice was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP, Delta).

Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker explained that this was with a view to curbing environmental pollution in Niger Delta. He observed that setting ablaze stolen crude oil-laden vessels would further destroy the well-endowed ecosystem of the Niger Delta region already ravaged by oil exploration.

He said: “The House notes the recent reports of interception, arrest and subsequent destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region, the most recent being MT TURA II on Friday 7th July, 2023 in the Escravos River in Warri SouthWest local government area of Delta State.

“Also notes that the vessel MT TURA, an 800,000-tonne capacity vessel was at the time of arrest and destruction, laden with about 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil. Further notes that the said vessel was set ablaze by a joint team of Nigeria security forces and representatives of the NNPC Ltd. on July 11.