Reps To Raise Bills, Motions To Promote Gender Equality

…as minister reiterates commitment to addressing GBV through grassroots advocacy

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has promised to raise bills and motions that promote gender equality. He

expressed commitment to ending violence against women and promoting gender equality, stressing a zero-tolerance stance on Gender-Based Violence across the country.

Abbas stated this while receiving the Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim who led Nigerian women on a walk to the National Assembly in commemoration of the 16 days of Activism against gender-based violence.

“We continue to come up with bills and motions that promote gender equality. Without women, there is no development, no progress,” he added, urging Nigerians to unite against the scourge of violence and discrimination.

The Speaker, in his impassioned speech, emphasized the collective responsibility of all arms of government in the fight against violence targeting women and girls.

“Yesterday, we made a very strong statement: Nigeria will not take any excuse anymore for violence against women. This fight is not just for women or by women; it is a united fight,” he said, stressing the collaboration of the executive, legislative, and judicial arms in this endeavour.”

He further assured the audience of the National Assembly’s commitment to eradicating gender-based violence through progressive legislation.

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, expressed gratitude to the House of Representatives for its gender-friendly initiatives. Speaking to a crowd that included representatives from over 1,000 women’s groups across the country, she lauded the House’s efforts in addressing gender-based violence and championing equality.

“All the women groups in Nigeria have come here today to thank the House for its leadership and clear stance against gender-based violence. We are here to endorse you and your initiatives, particularly the push for the Equality Bill,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to combat gender-based violence through policy reforms and social advocacy.

“The message is clear: there is zero tolerance for any kind of violence – gender-based, sexual, or otherwise – against anybody in this country. We will work through policy and legal reforms to ensure victims are supported and future abuses are prevented,” she affirmed.

The event also served as a rallying point for solidarity, with women’s groups, including Nigerian Women Farmers, Nigerian Women in Tech, and civil society organizations, standing united behind the legislative push for equality and protection.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing these issues through grassroots advocacy, information dissemination, and public sensitization campaigns. “We will distribute flyers, provide resources, and continue raising awareness to ensure that every citizen understands the need to protect women and children,” she said.

The press conference marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s fight against gender-based violence, signalling a unified approach by lawmakers, government officials, and civil society. Both leaders concluded with a call to action, urging Nigerians to reject all forms of violence and discrimination, thereby fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

