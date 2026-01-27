Reps To Properly Scrutinise 2026 Budget

The House of Representatives has assured Nigerians that it will thoroughly scrutinise the 2026 Appropriation Bill to ensure it serves as an effective instrument for governance and national development.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu gave the assurance during his welcome remarks at the resumption of plenary following the Christmas and New Year break.

“The budget is currently before us, and I am confident that with the support of the various committees of the House, we will carry out due diligence to ensure the budget becomes a working instrument for the MDAs and for the nation at large,” he said.

Kalu also noted that the House would prioritise the amendment of the Electoral Act, which has already begun, as well as review key constitutional provisions. “There are targets and milestones we hope to achieve this year. One of them is the Electoral Act. The coming days will show the Senate doing its part, having done ours,” he added.

He further assured that, in line with its legislative agenda, the House would work to make the government’s “Renewed Hope” programme a reality, stating, “When it comes to 2026, we will show Nigerians that Renewed Hope is not a theory but a reality.”

Meanwhile, the House adjourned plenary until Wednesday to honour three deceased senators: Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North, 2019–2023, 2023–2025), Senator Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North, 2023–2025), and Senator John Kojo–Brambaifa (Bayelsa West, 2003–2007).

Kalu said the adjournment was in accordance with the House Standing Orders and Rules.