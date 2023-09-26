Reps To Probe Unethical Practices Of Surrogacy Fertility In Hospitals

The House of Representatives Tuesday resolved to conduct a thorough investigation into cases of unethical and exploitative practices in egg procurement and surrogacy by fertility hospitals and clinics.

The decision was taken following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

The house also mandated its committee on health to produce a comprehensive framework for regulating egg procurement and transfer services in Nigeria, including ensuring informed consent, appropriate compensation, and safeguarding the well-being of providers/donors.

While leading the debate on the motion, Benson noted that the utilisation of Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and referrals to fertility centres has witnessed a notable surge in Nigeria, especially since the advent of the new millennium.

He said the fertility industry in Nigeria has emerged as a thriving industry estimated to be worth one billion dollars with several private and public hospitals across the country engaged in the practice.

“Recognise that the practice is providing an alternative avenue for establishing pregnancies and parenthood;

“Also recognise that Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures entail the surgical extraction of eggs from a woman’s ovaries, their fusion with sperm in laboratory settings, and subsequent reintegration into the donor’s body or transfer to another woman or storage in an egg bank;

“Concerned that these women undergo the surgical egg retrieval, relinquishing control over the eggs obtained. They are typically remunerated between N100,000 to N150,000 per retrieval, with as many as five to six eggs potentially extracted per month;

“Further concerned about the widespread practice of terming this process as “donation,” while in reality, desperate women of childbearing age are coerced through targeted marketing to sell their eggs with potentially adverse effects on their future reproductive health and overall well-being.

“Alarmed by the fact that fertility centres have capitalised on the absence of a suitable regulatory framework to exploit providers/donors and potentially engage in the trade of donated eggs”

He expressed worry that if this trend is not checked immediately, there is the possibility of a sharp rise in cases of infertility and cancer infections on the part of the young donors and surrogates as well as promoting the exploitative practices involved.

The motion was unanimously adopted.