Reps To Probe TETFund Funded Projects

The House of Representatives has announced plans to investigate the quality of completed and ongoing projects executed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in all Tertiary Institutions across Nigeria to ascertain that the projects are commensurate with the level of funds disbursed.

New Telegraph reports that its resolution followed a motion sponsored by Aderemi Oseni (APC, Oyo).

The House asked the Federal Ministries of Education and Finance, the National Universities Commission, TETFund, and Development Partners to work out modalities to refurbish the First-Generation Universities to restore the glory and quality of the Universities.

Leading the debate on the motion, Oseni recalled that First-Generation Federal Universities in Nigeria in the early 60s exuded glory, glamour, quality and class from inception, and were also the pride of the nation in those days, adding that the standard and quality of these first-generation universities, in terms of quality of teachers, students and infrastructure attract them to foreign students and international recognitions across the world.

He expressed concerns that these first-generation universities, which include the University of Ibadan, the University of Nigeria, Nsuka, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, amongst others, seem to have lost the glory they exuded in the 60s due to years of neglect and unintended abandonment of infrastructure and facilities in the Universities.

He alleged that these years of neglect have resulted in decay and dilapidated infrastructure of the institutions’ lecture halls, hostels, auditoriums, etc. The beautiful zoos in the Universities that attracted tourists from far and near are either empty or non-existent.

He said Tertiary Education Trust (TETFund) intervention projects initiated to ameliorate the infrastructure gap in the universities have executed a number of projects in selected Universities, which are of poor quality, with newly completed works deteriorating faster than projects built over 60 years ago.