Reps To Probe Sterling Oil, Others Over Contract Racketeering, Local Content Breach

The House of Representatives on Tuesday ordered an immediate investigation of Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited and other companies over alleged unwholesome illegal activities and contract splitting.

The resolution followed the adoption of a petition written by a leading civil society organisation, the Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative signed by Barr. Elozie Umeagwa and presented by Hon. David Umar.

Other companies listed for the investigation include Silver Star Environmental Nig Ltd, Geo Mud Nigeria Ltd, United Oil Production Systems Ltd, and Parallel Runways Enterprises Ltd.

The rest are Alacrity Production Systems Ltd, Cement Board Nig Ltd, Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Ltd, Prime Sources Construction and Infrastructure Ltd, Geo Seismic Survey Ltd and British Oil and Gas Exploration Ltd.

The petition, specifically accused Sterling Oil of the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) entities to circumvent local content laws and sabotage the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the oil and gas sector.

It also alleged that the company was operating in breach of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

It equally accused Sterling Oil Exploration and Production of engaging in unwholesome activities aimed at undermining laws made for the efficient running of the petroleum industry.

According to the petition, the activities of Sterling Oil Exploration at their company’s OML 13 field development project located at Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom state where the company is alleged to use only Specifical Purpose Vehicles and split contracts and award same to only entities that they have full control of fixing prices.

The petition was unanimously accepted and referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions.