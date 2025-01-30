Reps To Probe Severance Allowances In MDAs

Share

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the processes of approving severance packages for political appointees in ministries, departments and agencies of government.

Chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam, who named a five man sub-committee to handle the investigation and make recommendations for adoption, said the Public Accounts Committee may have to recommend to the House amendments to the establishment act of some government agencies.

Bamidele, who disclosed this when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appeared before the committee to defend the 2020 audit queries from the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, said boards of some agencies appeared too powerful and approved any severance package for appointees.

He expressed concern over the scale of the severance package being paid to board members of some agencies of government saying:

“If we are paying such an amount to executive commissioners who served for just four years, how do we justify compensation for individuals, who have served this country for 35 years, including those who have served in war zones and on the front lines?”

The committee emphasised the urgent need for the government to efficiently manage its finances, especially given the current fiscal challenges.

Responding to the query the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Director General, Emomotimi Agama, explained that the severance package and allowances were paid to the former executive commissioners who served at the commission from 2013 to 2017. “At the end of their four-year tenure, they were paid severance packages as approved by the board for their positions,” he clarified.

He explained that the Commission operates both the defined benefit and contributory pension scheme which is managed by three Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs): Sigma, Premium pension, and Stanbic IBTC.

He noted that the commission opted to pay management fees to the PFAs to reduce the risk of a future deficit that would require offsetting within 90 days.

The report indicated that the sums of N128,869,606.22 was paid to an individual on January 5, 2017, as severance allowance, as well as the sum of N128,556,888.58 paid to another individual on the same date, also as severance allowance.

In the same vein, the office of Auditor General for the Federation also queried the Commission over an illegal payment on the gross income earned from pension fund investments, totalling N93,380,888.38.

Share

Please follow and like us: