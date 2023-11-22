Reps To Probe Revenue Remittance Through Remita, Frowns At Non-Compliance

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed displeasure over alleged non-compliance by revenue-generating agencies of government on standard operating procedures and other allied service level agreements signed among deposit money banks, office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The House also resolved to investigate alleged revenue leakages through the Remita platform.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Call to Investigate Revenue Leakages and Non–remittance of Revenues Generated through the Remita Platform” jointly sponsored by Hon. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nasarawa) and Hon. Jafaru Gambo (APC, Bauchi) at the plenary.

In his lead debate, Hon. Umaru noted that Nigeria is not experiencing an expenditure issue but rather a revenue issue.

He pointed out that the House also noted that, “Remita is a software cum financial service platform owned by a Private Company in charge of managing Government Revenues, it has served as a gateway for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government since 2012 though fully adopted in 2015 and used in the collection of Government Revenues over the years.

According to him, “over 8.7 trillion naira had been processed through the platform before the deployment of the software, the Nigerian government had over 15,000 Bank Accounts operated by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),

” The proliferation of accounts has moved from deposit money banks to Central Bank of Nigeria allowing MDAs to create multiple sub-accounts thereby negating the TSA Policy of the Federal Government.

He further explained that “the TSA system has created a cashless economy, transparency and effective tracking of cash assets with attendant accountability. It has not indeed fully blocked leakages and abuses by the proliferation of CBN Sub-Accounts.

Again, the lawmaker alleged that 1% of the funds collected is charged as commission for making use of the platform and shared among the stakeholders and Deposit Money Banks (processor) and Central Bank of Nigeria (License issuer) in the ratio of 50:40:10 respectively. This is alarming and unacceptable.

Consequently, he further expressed concern that despite the benefits and reasons for on-boarding the electronic platform, the rate of revenue leakages is worrisome apart from non-compliance substantively with Standard Operating Procedures and other allied Service Level Agreements signed by parties.

“Disturbed that if this scenario continues unabated, the government will continue to experience a revenue shortfall and this will prevent the government from meeting the rising demand for good governance and infrastructural development from citizens.

He also expressed concern that a larger percentage of deposit money banks has formed the habit of delay in on-ward remittance or sweeping of revenues collected to the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The motion was unanimously endorsed.