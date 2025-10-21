Reps To Probe Nigeria’s $4.6bn Grants From Global Fund, USAID

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control to investigate the utilisation of a total of $4.6 billion in grants received by Nigeria between 2021 and 2025 from the Global Fund and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

The committee is expected to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese (APC, Benue), during plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House also directed the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare to provide details of the implementation plan and approvals granted by the National Assembly for the utilisation and expenditure of the funds.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Agbese said Nigeria received an estimated $1.8 billion in grants from the Global Fund between 2021 and 2025 and an additional $2.8 billion from USAID between 2022 and 2024 to tackle major public health threats, including HIV, malaria, polio, and tuberculosis.

He explained that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, founded in January 2002 as an independent multilateral financing body, was designed to accelerate global efforts to end the epidemics, especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

Agbese added that Nigeria also benefited from over $6 billion in health assistance under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) from 2021 to 2025 to combat HIV/AIDS and strengthen health and community systems.

According to him, while the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare manages USAID grants, the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) Nigeria oversees and implements Global Fund grants.

The lawmaker expressed concern that despite these huge financial interventions, Nigeria still bears one of the heaviest global burdens of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

“In 2023, about 15,000 AIDS-related deaths occurred among Nigerian children aged 0–14 years, while 51,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded nationwide. Nigeria ranks third globally in HIV deaths and has the highest number of HIV cases in West and Central Africa,” Agbese said.

He added that Nigeria ranks first in Africa and sixth globally in tuberculosis burden, accounting for 4.6% of the world’s TB cases, while it bears the highest malaria burden globally, representing 26.6% of all malaria cases and 31% of global malaria deaths.

Agbese warned that if urgent measures were not taken to ensure transparency and efficiency in the use of these grants, Nigeria risked failing to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 target to eliminate HIV, TB, and malaria.

He also lamented the absence of coordinated and robust oversight of the agencies responsible for implementing these grants by the National Assembly.

“Pursuant to Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the National Assembly or its committees have the power to summon or request documents from any government ministry, agency, parastatal, or non-governmental organization for effective oversight,” he stressed.

The motion was unanimously adopted during plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.