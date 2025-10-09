Reps To Probe NECO Over Alleged Illegal Virement

The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Basic Examination Bodies to investigate alleged cases of unauthorized virement and the implementation of budget and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) performance of the National Examination Council (NECO) from 2023 to date.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Amobi Ogah during Thursday’s plenary session.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated the committee to scrutinize NECO’s bank statements of account from 2023 to date, alongside records of budget implementation and evidence of remittances to the Federation Account within the same period.

Leading debate on the motion, Ogah cited Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empower the National Assembly and its committees to summon or request documents from any government ministry, department, or agency for oversight purposes.

He stressed that as a revenue-generating agency, NECO must be accountable to Nigerians regarding how it manages and utilizes its resources.

According to the lawmaker, “For the National Assembly to effectively carry out its oversight mandate, it must have access to NECO’s budget and IGR performance, as well as its bank statements and evidence of remittances to the Federation Account from 2023 to date.”

Ogah expressed concern that NECO is allegedly engaging in virement of funds without the necessary legislative approval, describing the act as a flagrant violation of the Constitution and an affront to the powers of the National Assembly.

When Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, put the motion to a voice vote, the lawmakers unanimously adopted it.