Reps To Probe FG’s CNG Implementation Policy

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate the implementation of the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Policy.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), said the panel’s mandate includes assessing the safety, viability, and sustainability of the CNG policy in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the committee would work to ensure the equitable establishment of CNG centres across the country, giving all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Jaha disclosed that the committee would engage relevant government agencies, international oil companies (IOCs), and other stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s CNG policy aligns with global best practices.

He added that the panel would also assess the adequacy of the existing regulatory and legal frameworks governing the policy and recommend appropriate legislative measures where necessary.

“I am grateful to the leadership of the House for constituting this committee, which comprises experienced, active, and hardworking lawmakers,” Jaha said. “I urge you all to closely study the committee’s mandate, as outlined in the Votes and Proceedings, to guide our deliberations and enhance the work plan already being drafted by the secretariat.”

It would be recalled that the House, in May 2025, considered a motion titled “Call to Establish More Compressed Natural Gas Conversion Centres Across Nigeria.”

In its resolution, the House urged the Federal Government to establish more CNG centres nationwide and resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the policy’s implementation.

Consequently, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the formation of the committee, comprising eleven members.