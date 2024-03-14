Reps to Probe Failed Drug Revolving Fund

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated the Committee on Health Institutions to investigate the collapse of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Scheme. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Collapse of Revolving Fund and Indebtedness of Federal Health Institutions to Pharmaceutical Firms in Nigeria” jointly sponsored by Adedayo Adesola, Amos Gwamna and Regina Akume.

They noted that the scheme, created as a result of the Essential Drug Act, was to address challenges of the perennial out-of-stock syndrome of drugs in public health institutions According to them, the scheme was initially successful but has been mutilated by hospital management, resulting in pharmaceutical firms owing N18 billion in 2021 and N30 billion last year.

The group said: “Aware of the existence of the DRF, a National Contingency Plan designed to tackle the menace of out-of-stock syndrome in public pharmacy departments and ensure that federal health institutions are adequately stocked with essential drugs for medically challenged Nigerians. “Cognisant that a well-run DRF tackled the menace of the out-of-stock syndromes in the public pharmacy department.”

It said the DRF scheme of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi (NOHI), which was flagship over a decade ago, gave birth to a pharmacy house worth over N300 million in 2014 without a collapse of the DRF programme because the management of the hospital at the time gave the much needed cooperation. The sponsors lamented that the initiative had been abused over some time through the accumulation of unpaid supplies from pharmaceutical firms under this funding arrangement, culminating in its eventual collapse.

They were more concerned that the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) had called on the past administration to probe the activities of the National Hospital Igbobi affair to resuscitate the scheme but it was not carried out.

They argued that unless the collapse of the drug revolving fund is addressed, as a matter of urgency, further supplies of these essential drugs to federal health institutions will remain a pipedream, thereby increasing pressure on the already struggling healthcare system. The motion was adopted without opposition.