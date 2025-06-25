Reps To Probe Benue Killings, Seek Army Base In Yelwata

Share

The House of Representatives Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the worsening insecurity in Benue state, resulting in consistent killings in the state.

The House also asked the federal government to build Forward Operation Base (FOB) for the Army in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area to forestall further attack on the border community where about 200 locals were recently killed by suspected armed herders.

It further urged the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace and security in Guma Local Government Area and to protect vulnerable communities from further attacks.

These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency of Benue state, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir.

While presenting the motion, Tarkighir noted that over 200 indigenes of Yelwata community in Guma local government were brutally massacred in a violent attack on June 14, 2025 with thousands of residents displaced, leading to a dire humanitarian situation marked by loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread destitution.

The lawmaker said similar attacks have occurred regularly within and beyond his constituency, exacerbating insecurity and fear among communities in the region, adding that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant relief agencies had been asked to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected.

He expressed concern that; “the scale of the crisis requires immediate and coordinated intervention to prevent further loss of lives and to provide adequate support for the displaced and affected communities.

“Worried that any delay in response and lack of comprehensive security measures may escalate the violence and deepen the humanitarian crisis in the area.”

Adopting the motion, the House called on NEMA, the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, and all relevant agencies to urgently provide adequate relief materials and medical assistance to the displaced persons and victims of the attack.

