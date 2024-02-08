Reps To Probe Banks Over CBN Directives On Forex, Loan Limits

The House of Representatives, yesterday, mandated its joint Commit- tees on Banking Regulations and Banking Institutions to conduct an investigative hearing on the non-compliance by banks and financial institutions with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the Net Open Position Limits.

The resolution was ar- rived at following the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent national importance on the need for banks to implement CBN’s policies on holding excess long foreign exchange and Net Open Position Limits, sponsored by Hon Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) at plenary.

While presenting the motion, Benson noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the monetary policies of the country as provided for by the CBN Act.

Adding that in the performance of this duty, the CBN is empowered to make regulations and give direc- tives for commercial banks and certain financial institutions to implement.

He Further noted that Section 8 (4) and (5) of the CBN Act requires that the CBN governor is expected to brief the relevant committees of the National Assembly during the semi- annual hearings, as well as provide periodic reports on the performance of the economy to the National Assembly.

He lamented: “There has been a steady rise in the rate of the dollar in comparison to the naira. It rose to N1,520 to the dollar in the last week. This astronomical rise has been caused by diverse market forces and certain economic policies adopted by the government, including the liberalisation of the dollar.

“Commercial banks and certain financial institutions in Nigeria usually hold back a large part of forex they obtain either through purchase, borrowing or allocation from the CBN rather than lending to their customers with a view to selling it when the exchange rate is high.”

The lawmaker added that this speculative activity by commercial banks and certain financial institutions has further exacerbated the harsh economic situation in the country and led to difficulty by legitimate businesses to obtain forex for their business transactions.

“The CBN has intervened by introducing new monetary policies to check the rise in the rate of dollar among which are the Net Open Position Limits and holding excess long foreign exchange.”

According to him, unless drastic legislative measures are taken to enforce the implementation of these directives, the country will continue to experience dire economic hardship as a result of continuous rise in foreign exchange rates. The motion was unanimously passed while the Committee on Legislative