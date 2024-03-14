Reps to Probe Arbitrary Increase in Cement Price

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the arbitrary increment in the price of cement by manufacturers even as it invited the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, and his Trade and Investment counterpart, Mrs Doris Udoka-Anite, to appear before it. The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Hon. Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa) and Hon. Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos).

The investigation is to be carried out by the joint Committees on Solid Minerals Development, Commerce, Industry and Special Duties. Presenting the motion, Hon. Gaza noted that the manufacturers of cement have increased the price of their products by up to 50%, leading to sharp hikes in building blocks, the cost of building, and consequently, the price of rent in the country; He said the raw materials for the manufacture of cement, which include lime, silica, alumina, iron oxide, and gypsum, are all sourced locally and not affected by exchange rate volatility.

“Aware that all the factors of production and elements of the cement production flow chart are also sourced locally and have not changed significantly year-on-year; “Concerned that the manufacturers of cement are capitalising on exchange volatility to arbitrarily increase the price of the product, whose cost of production has not changed significantly since last year. “Also concerned that the cement cabal is unconscionably inflicting hardship on Nigerians as the prices of rent and associated services have increased.” Supporting the motion, Hon. Obuku Oforji (PDP Bayelsa) stressed the need for reviewing the price of cement for housing in Nigeria.

He called for parliamentary intervention on the increasing price of cement, especially as all the components are locally sourced and not influenced by foreign exchange. He called for an interphase with the cement manufacturers to know how to solve the problem.

Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), condemned the unpatriotic nature of the cement manufacturers. He wondered why even after benefiting from government-friendly policies that aid the cement manufacturers to produce cement at a cheap price, they turn around and fleece Nigerians with high prices. On his part, the Chief Whip, Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) enjoined the House to resist any attempt by the cement manufacturers to take undue advantage of Nigerians. He called for the manufacturers to be patriotic as they enjoy favourable conditions for manufacturing and urged the House to use its powers to ensure cement is affordable to all Nigerians.