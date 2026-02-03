New Telegraph

February 3, 2026
Reps To Probe Alleged Discriminatory Recruitment At UNICAL Teaching Hospital

The House of Representatives has moved to investigate allegations of discriminatory recruitment practices at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Calabar, orchestrated by the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the institution, Prof. Ikpeme A. Ikpeme.

The development followed public outrage against the viral report by a group of newly graduated medical doctors that were rejected by the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for their one year mandatory housemanship.

According to the affected medical students, their rejection by the institution was based on ethnic considerations orchestrated by the CMD who said majority of the candidates were nonindigenes, to the exclusion of Cross Riverians.

The medical doctors had complained in a viral post on electronic and social media that they were rejected by the CMD on the grounds that 15 out of the 17 posted to the hospital were Igbo instead of indigenes.

