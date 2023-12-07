Reps To Probe Air Nigeria, Address Air Crashes

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology on Thursday expressed its desire to investigate the controversy surrounding the Air Nigeria project launched during the Buhari administration.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, who disclosed this during an inaugural meeting also said they were committed to addressing air crashes as well as other safety abnormalities in the country’s airports.

He said, “The Committee of Aviation and Aerospace Technology in conjunction with the House Committee on Aviation and Aerospace will look into the controversy surrounding the launched Nigeria Air project and inform Nigerians accordingly.

“Last year, the Nigeria Air Project was launched and there has been a lot of issues concerning it. Nigerians need to know the state of the project.”

Akinlade said the committee was highly concerned and worried at the recent various air crashes in the country and will do everything within its power to curb it.

“We will, with the support of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the regulatory authorities, organize a high-tech stakeholders town hall meeting to look into the causes of the air crashes and other safety abnormalities at our airports. Our airspace must be safe for all,” he said.

Akinlade said the Aviation Technology Committee, which is a newly created, carved out of the existing Committee on Aviation, is a high-tech driven committee with so much expectations from members.

He assured that the committee will not fail to meet the expectations of the House, Nigerians and stakeholders.

The lawmaker said the Committee will engage and synergies with relevant stakeholders to give Nigerians a highly innovative and productive aviation industry.

“We will engage and synergize with the stakeholders to give Nigerians the democratic dividend of a highly innovative and productive aviation industry. A work plan has been drawn out to guide us in this journey ahead.

“This is the budget period, as a committee will approach the process with all sense of responsibility. We shall cross all the “T”s and dot all the “I”s.

“We seek the cooperation of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace and other MDAs and Agencies under our supervision.

“We shall not hesitate to sanction anyone that fails to attend the budget defense to give account on their stewardship as we commence the Budget process and other assignment of this Committee in this 10th Assembly, I seek for the full support and cooperation of my esteemed honourable colleagues, members of the committee, the clerk and the secretariat. There lies strength in unity.