Reps To Present N704.91m To Tinubu For Vulnerable

The House of Representatives will on Tuesday, December 31, present a sum of N704.91 million to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide relief for vulnerable Nigerians impacted by the economic challenges following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

This decision stems from a resolution made by the House on July 18, 2024, to cut 50% of their salaries for six months to support struggling Nigerians.

The motion, proposed by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, was unanimously adopted during a plenary session.

This act showcases the lawmakers’ commitment to addressing the pressing needs of citizens.

Kalu in his appeal to his colleagues, stated, “This government is doing its best, but one year is not enough to address the challenges of this country.

“I want to plead with our colleagues to sacrifice 50% for a period of six months. Our salary is N600,000 a month. Let us contribute to ease the economic burden on Nigerians.”

During Thursday’s plenary, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas commended the House members for their sacrifice and commitment to alleviating the plight of vulnerable Nigerians.

“If you recall, about five months ago, we decided to contribute half of our salaries to address the critical needs of the Nigerian people.

I am happy to inform you that so far, we have contributed N704,907,578.82.

On December 31, I will lead a delegation to present this money to the President for the exclusive use of vulnerable Nigerians who truly need it.”

The fund is expected to provide targeted relief to Nigerians facing hunger and poverty, exacerbated by rising fuel prices and inflation.

The removal of the petrol subsidy earlier this year led to increased living costs, prompting widespread calls for government intervention.

The House’s gesture is part of efforts to rebuild public trust and address growing discontent, including protests against perceived bad governance.

The Speaker lauded the members’ dedication:

“The contributions you made highlight the steadfastness and dedication of members to addressing the critical needs of Nigerians.”

