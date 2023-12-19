Reps To Pass 2024 Budget On December 30

...Probes army bombing in Kaduna

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said the 2024 budget will be passed on Saturday, December 30 by the lower chamber.

He disclosed this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, December 19.

Consequently, the Speaker has asked Chairmen of all standing committees to submit reports of their budget defence with the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to the Appropriation Committee latest by 8 pm on Tuesday, the 19th day of December 2023.

Also, on Tuesday, the House mandated its Committee on Army to investigate the unfortunate bombing of Tudun Biri Community in Kaduna state.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion presented by Hon. Umar Shehu Ajilo who expressed concern about the recent unfortunate incident of military bombings of innocent unarmed civilians in Tudun Biri village that resulted in the loss of several lives, many of whom were women and children.

Ajilo said the most worrisome is the intermittent reoccurrence of these unfortunate incidents by the same military constitutionally responsible for the defence and protection of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He noted that this particular incident and many similar incidents in the past which have been widely tagged as ‘operational mistakes’ by the military has exposed the level of intelligence failure in the Military operations.

The lawmaker implores the House to rise to the occasion to ensure that, this marks the end of the series of mistakes that more often than not go uninvestigated and the victims uncompensated.

He further notes that, as duly elected representatives of the people, the 10th Assembly must not only join in condoling and condemning the wanton act but also ensure that the families of the victims and survivors of this unfortunate incident are well compensated by the government.

“With a view to assessing the damage done and ensuring adequate compensation of the victims and survivors”. He emphasized.

Also, the House mandated the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide the necessary relief materials to the families of the victims and survivors to ameliorate their induced sufferings.

The House has observed One-Minute Silence in honour of the victims of the Tudun Biri Village bombings.

In addition, it constituted a committee to pay a condolence visit to the families of the victims and survivors of the Tudun Biri bombings.