Reps to pass 2024 budget on Dec 30

The House of Representatives has fixed December 30 for passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas confirmed this at the resumption of plenary yesterday. Consequently, he asked chairmen of the standing committees to submit reports of their budget defence with the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government to the Appropriation Committee latest 8.00pm, yesterday.

The House also mandated the Committee on Army to investigate the December 3 military drone strike that accidentally hit the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State killing dozens of civilians celebrating a religious festival. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion presented by Umar Ajilo, who expressed concern about the incident. He noted that many similar incidents in the past which have been widely tagged as ‘operational mistakes’ by the military have exposed the level of intelligence failure in the military operations.

Ajilo implored the House to rise to ensure that this marks the end of the series of mistakes that more often than not go uninvestigated and the victims uncompensated. “With a view to assessing the damage done and ensuring adequate compensation of the victims and survivors,” he said. The House then mandated the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials for the families of the victims and survivors to ameliorate their induced sufferings. It constituted a committee to pay a condolence visit to the families of the victims and survivors of the Tudun Biri bombing.