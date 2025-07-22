Reps To Partner With NECO, WAEC, Others To Raise Education Standards

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has pledged to collaborate with the National Examination Council (NECO), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and other relevant bodies to enhance the standard of education in Nigeria.

Chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), made this known on Tuesday during an oversight visit to some secondary schools in Abuja, where the committee monitored the ongoing NECO examinations.

The schools visited include the Federal Government Boys College, Apo, and Model Secondary School, Maitama.

Speaking to journalists during the tour, Oforji emphasized that the visit formed part of the constitutional oversight duties of the National Assembly through its committees.

“We are here to observe NECO’s activities. NECO is a key national institution and we are proud of its performance under the leadership of Professor Ibrahim Wushishi,” Oforji said.

He commended NECO for measures put in place to tackle examination malpractice, noting that the committee witnessed the use of validation documents, including master sheets with candidates’ passport photographs, to verify identities before allowing entry into examination halls.

“We also observed supervisors meticulously recording attendance. The level of discipline and commitment from the students is commendable,” he added.

Oforji stressed that sustaining the current momentum would significantly impact the country’s educational future.

“We believe that the reforms currently ongoing across examination bodies will add value to our education sector. This committee is committed to partnering with NECO, WAEC, JAMB, NABTEB, and others to raise academic standards nationwide,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of the National Assembly’s resolve to continue effective oversight to ensure transparency and accountability in the education sector.

“Be rest assured that the National Assembly is up and doing. We are confident that tomorrow will be better than today by God’s grace,” he concluded.