Reps to Name NASS Commission Building After Na’Abba

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to immortalise the late former Speaker Ghali Na’Abba by renaming the National Assembly Service Commission building after him in honour of his legacy.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano) and other members from Kano. Madaki said Na’Abba, who passed away late last year, earned recognition on “account of his courageous, dynamic, outspoken pursuit of legislative independence and revolutionary approach to running the House as Speaker within the period”.

He said the deceased, who was Speaker between 1999 and 2003, embarked on several measures to ensure the independence of the legislature, which included but were not limited to: “profound scrutiny of the budget framework, making robust adjustments where necessary; strengthening House committees and fashioning out a cohesive, inclusive, mutual and participatory House”.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen after the adoption of the motion directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the resolution to the Senate for concurrence.