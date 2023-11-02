Reps To Monitor Donor Agencies Intervention Funds For Science, Tech Devt

The House of Representatives has said it will monitor and ensure the proper utilisation of funds from international partners and other donor agencies for the development of science and technology in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said “Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit”

Giving details of the committee’s work Bagos said “We will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, agencies under the ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora. These sessions will help us identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance our oversight functions.

“Through oversight visits, we will ascertain compliance and implementation levels of the 2023 Appropriation Act, ensuring prudent utilization of resources allocated to the ministry and its agencies”

“We will engage MDAs under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology in discussions about policies, programs, and budgets needed to boost the STI sector. Proper funding from budgetary allocations will be our focus.

“A study tour will be organized to learn from the legislative committees on STI in select nations, aiming to enhance our knowledge and apply international best practices in maximising Nigeria’s STI potential.

“We will host a retreat bringing together major stakeholders in STIs to synergise on tapping the vast STI potentials for economic diversification and national development.

“Initiatives will be developed to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development.

“Visits to science and technical secondary and tertiary institutions will be conducted to encourage innovation, identify areas of special needs, and facilitate legislative interventions”