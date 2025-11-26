…My Constituency Under Siege, Says Niger Rep

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Chief of Defence Staff to mobilise military personnel with modern weapons to mop up the National Park near Kainji Dam, which is currently under the control of bandits as their meeting point.

The House also called for the establishment of Forward Operative Base (FOB) at Lumma, Audu Fari, Agwara and Mago in the Borgu/Agwara federal constituency of Niger state.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, representing Borgu/Agwara federal constituency of Niger state, where over 300 students were kidnapped at St. Mary’s Catholic School last week.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to provide food and non-food items to the surviving victims and families of the deceased scattered across the federal constituency.

Similarly, the House has directed the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, to convert the Kainji Park into a viable agricultural facility.

While presenting the motion, Hon. Ali recalled that on 21st of November, 2025, gunmen attacked St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped three hundred and three (303) students, twelve (12) teachers and a notable figure, Sarkin Samarin Agwara.

Fifty (50) out of the three hundred and three students escaped and are reunited with their parents.

He informed that “On 4th November, 2025, during my routine condolence visit in my constituency, I was attacked by armed gunmen in their hundreds, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries to many innocent personnel at Agwara to Babanna in Borgu Local Government, Niger State”.

The lawmaker noted that notable public figures, such as: former SUBEB Chairman, Niger State, the Niger State Electoral Commissioner and dozens of travellers who were kidnapped along the Mokwa to New-Bussa road and are still in captivity.

According to him, “On 2nd November, 2025, at Gidan Guga bordering Agwara and Borgu, three people were killed in a family compound while their father was injured and currently in Usman DanFodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

“Many villages and towns that were displaced include Boyiya, Bakin Bara, to mention but a few; Aika, Kuka, Dekara, Kerenji, Saminaka and Audu Fari were fully dominated by bandits”.

Speaking with the media after plenary, the lawmaker disclosed that “The bandits are currently using the National Park as their harbour and base from where they attack Agwara, Borgu in Niger State, Bagudo and Shanga in Kebbi State, Kaiama/Baruten in Kwara State and some neighbouring communities in the Benin Republic.

“Most of the bandits are foreigners who cannot even speak Nigerian languages. Some of them migrated from Zamfara and Katsina, using Ibbi National Park as their link to enter Kaiama National Park and Kainji National Park as their destination.

“About a month ago, the bandits had laid an ambush and bombed four personnel between Babanna and Lumma, while the last two months witnessed recurring killings, kidnappings and displacement in the entire Federal Constituency, including the public one in the police station at Lumma, where a leader of the Fulani clan was assassinated in broad daylight because of his failure to compromise.

“Let me use this medium to appreciate the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army for their quick response and for providing a helicopter for evacuation from where we were trapped during the attack.

“Cognisant that the situation in the entire Federal Constituency is horrible and will continue to worsen if urgent action is not taken to save the constituency from being taken over by bandits in the next few months”.